China, Japan, S. Korea challenged to lead new growth in Asia-Pacific via innovative cooperation

SEOUL | Xinhua | China, Japan and South Korea should lead new growth in the Asia-Pacific region through innovative cooperation within the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) framework, while working toward global economic recovery, the chief of a Seoul-based trilateral group has said.

Today’s world is facing unprecedentedly multifaceted and unpredictable challenges. In particular, amid the resurgence of protectionism caused by U.S. high tariff policies, the global economy is facing more difficult challenges than ever before, Lee Hee-sup, secretary-general of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS), said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Lee stressed that the urgent need for cooperation will be a driving force to mobilize the capabilities and potentials of each APEC member, noting that the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in South Korea would map out constructive action plans and consolidate cooperation and solidarity among the members.

He said China, Japan and South Korea, which had played significant roles in multilateral cooperation mechanism under the APEC framework, should jointly promote free trade and global economic recovery, pointing out that the three countries should strengthen cooperation in future growth engines such as AI, digital revolution and green industry.

China, Japan and South Korea, which have great potential for development and significant advantages in technology, capital and labor, should jointly address various challenges and crises by recognizing that they are in the same boat, Lee noted.

Lee said that the consecutive hosting of the meeting by South Korea this year and China next year would provide an important opportunity to advance global economic growth, free trade and regional economic integration, adding that China would continue to play a key role in economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Lee, who visited China several times in the capacity of the trilateral group chief, said that China has contributed to promoting economic integration and multilateral cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, while actively pushing for free trade and openness and inclusion.

“When I visited various parts of China, I deeply felt that China’s national strategy is greatly developing new quality productive forces with a focus on digitalization, AI, green industry and innovation. It will provide a driving force for future sustainable development for China and the world,” Lee said.

“In this respect, China has made great progress. Changes can be seen in every corner of China, a large city or a small town. I always have high expectations for the future development of China,” Lee said.■