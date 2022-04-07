Thursday , April 7 2022
China demands “immediate cancellation” of Pelosi’s Taiwan visit plan

The Independent April 7, 2022

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian. File Photo

Beijing, China | Xinhua | China on Thursday warned that if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists on visiting Taiwan, China will take firm and robust measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity and the U.S. side shall bear all ensuing consequences.

Urging the U.S. side to stick to the one-China principle and stipulations of the three China-U.S. Joint Communiques, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan must be cancelled immediately.

Xinhua

