China-Africa friendship demonstrates strong vitality: FM

BEIJING | Xinhua | The China-Africa friendship has withstood the test of changing international circumstances, demonstrating strong vitality, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

For many years, China’s foreign minister has honored a diplomatic tradition by kicking off the year with a visit to Africa. “This consistency reflects the spirit and commitment of China’s diplomacy,” Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People’s Congress.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that China-Africa friendship has been passed down from generation to generation — forged heart to heart, and built with sweat and blood,” Wang said.

Highlighting fresh steps in building a China-Africa community with a shared future, he said China will host multiple African leaders this year to strengthen mutual support as all-weather partners and to write a new chapter of a shared journey together.

Starting from May 1, China will fully implement zero-tariff access to 100 percent of chart of African imports, removing tariffs completely to boost trade, multiply benefits for the people, and help Africa access the enormous opportunities of the Chinese market, Wang said.

The China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges has officially commenced, with nearly 600 activities planned throughout this year, he said, adding that China is ready to work with its African brothers to draw inspiration from their civilization heritage for a stronger bond between people and carry forward the friendship for many generations to come. ■