China a promoter of fairer, inclusive globalization – Nigerian scholar

Abuja, Nigeria | Xinhua | A Nigerian scholar has said China is the creator of a fairer and more inclusive globalization.

With a significant political and economic influence around the world, “there is no way for China to be excluded,” said Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, head of the department of political science and international relations at the University of Abuja, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

In his view, developing countries, including Africans, have been largely disadvantaged by the global system and the globalization process dominated by the West, as it centers around either the European or American cultures, sweeping away all other cultures around the world under the guise of universal value.

However, with the rise of emerging economies such as China, developing countries have become more vocal in global governance, and have begun to promote the globalization process in a fairer and more inclusive direction through various multilateral cooperation mechanisms and platforms, Ibrahim said.

China has proved to be a pioneer, since its concept of globalization, including the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), have largely promoted a shared future for humanity, with no discrimination, segregation, or exclusion, he said.

Ibrahim said China’s position in the global supply chain has been significant, drastic, strong, “and continues to flourish” in a way that in every home across the world, made-in-China products can be found.

For instance, he said, in Nigeria and other parts of Africa, the Chinese goods being supplied are affordable. “You go to Europe, the United States, different regions of the world, Central Asia, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America … China’s role in the global supply chain is favorable and conducive,” the scholar said.

“There is no globalization that can hold without China,” he added. ■