Children used in Nakawa campaigns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Concerns emerged during voting in Nakawa Division after children were seen engaging in campaign-related activities near several polling stations, particularly in Ntinda and Kigowa–Kalinabiri areas.

From the early morning hours, groups of minors—some appearing to be of primary school age—were observed near polling centres holding campaign posters and flyers.

In areas near Prime Fuel Station in Kalinabiri, children stood along access roads leading to polling stations, visibly promoting candidates as voters arrived to cast their ballots.

Some of the children were seen throwing campaign pictures of candidates onto roads leading to polling stations, while others approached voters on foot, handing out flyers in what appeared to be attempts to influence their voting decisions.

The presence of children at polling stations raised concern among observers, as Uganda’s electoral guidelines prohibit campaigning on polling day and bar the involvement of minors in partisan political activities. Polling stations are designated neutral spaces under the country’s electoral framework.

One of the residents, Patrick Wambuzi, said it was improper for those who gave children campaign materials to distribute them on voting day.

Some children, however, were seen in the company of guardians or parents, who claimed the minors were assisting family members or had briefly been asked by campaign agents to hold posters.

Among the campaign materials seen in the possession of the children were posters of Patriotic Front for Freedom candidate Walusimbi Musoke Abdallah Amili, contesting for LC3 Chairperson Bukoto II; independent mayoral candidate Paul Mugambe; NRM’s Milly Nantongo vying for LC3 Woman Councillor; Romeo Mabandha; and another NRM candidate, Ivan Bukuba.

Two of the children who spoke to Our Reporter said they were vending campaign pictures for all candidates at a fee ranging between Shs2,000 and Shs6,000 per day, which involved distributing them near polling stations.

Asked where they obtained the materials and who paid them, the children—who did not appear to be street-connected—said they were paid either by some of the contestants or their campaign agents.They added that the campaign materials were centrally kept under the control of an individual, but declined to disclose further details, citing fear of losing their work.

A boda boda rider, Sunday Jackson, called on candidates, parents and other concerned parties to prioritise the welfare of children and comply fully with electoral regulations instead of involving minors in political activities.

Meanwhile, voting in Nakawa Division is proceeding under heightened security, with police officers and Electoral Commission officials deployed at polling stations to maintain order. Voting is being conducted using biometric voter verification machines, unlike in previous elections.

In Nakawa Division, the mayoral race has attracted strong competition between National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Ali Bukeni, popularly known as Nubian Li; the incumbent Paul Mugambe, running as an independent; and National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Susan Zawedde.

Uganda is today conducting polls to elect leaders in 56 municipalities and cities across the country, according to the Electoral Commission spokesperson, Julius Mucunguzi.

****

URN