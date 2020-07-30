Children swayed by sand mining amid prolonged closure of schools

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several school-going children in Kiyunga Village, Mukono District are now engaged in sand mining activities, amidst the prolonged closure of educational institutions.

Many of them attest that they have not attended any of the virtual programmes offered through Radio, TV and online, due to lack of interest and appeal. Instead, they accompany their parents and friends to the mine, where they are involved in digging, lifting and loading sand on trucks, as a money-making venture.

Sand in this area is bought by construction companies. Each trip of sand loaded on a Fuso truck is bought at a cost ranging between 40,000 and 60,000 Shillings depending on the quality. The mining site owner also charges 10,000 Shillings from each truck.

The Kiyunga sand mine community chairperson Kennedy Wasakana says that in the past, mining activities only attracted the youths aged above 15. However, it has lately attracted younger boys and girls, in recent months, possibly as a result of school closures.

“Mainly work here requires a lot of energy but still children stay home doing nothing so they come with their parents and help on some simple tasks like sand drying”

Matilda Nakyanja, a mother of three says that the mine has been their sole source of income since the lockdown was effected. Nakyanja says her business, in Kalagi trading centre, was greatly affected by the lockdown restrictions, sending her to the mine where she says, she has to go with her children for support.

Derrick Muwonge, another sand miner says he carries his four children to the mine because he has no one to monitor them from their home, yet they cannot even concentrate on the virtual platforms in the absence of supervision.

The LCIII Chairperson of Nama Sub County Erisa Ssebbaale advises parents to devise means of supporting their children to learn to enable them to compete with learners from other parts of the country.

“Sand mining requires a lot of energy making it difficult for children to leave the mining sites and revise books. At least they can attend on specific days and use the rest to study,” Ssebbaale notes.

********

URN