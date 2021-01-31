Child dies in Luweero after eating poisoned chips, seven in hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One child has died and seven others from the same family in Luweero district are fighting for their lives after eating fast-foods suspected to have been laced with poison. The family also lost their house, that was torched on the same night.

The victims are residents of Kanseka-Kyampisi the village, in Bamunanika Sub County in Luweero district. The children, who are between 2 and 15-years of age, are children of Mustapha Lule. The deceased has only been identified as Isma.

Emmanuel Ssettuba, the Kanseka-Kyampisi LC 1 Chairperson, says an unidentified man approached the children around 9 pm on Friday night and informed them that their father who was attending to his chapatti shop together with his wife, had sent them chips to eat, as they wait for them to return home.

According to Ssettuba, the minors didn’t hesitate to eat the chips. He, however, says neighbours heard the children crying for help after eating the chips.

The children were rushed to Orient Medical Center in Wobulenzi Town Council where they are currently admitted for poisoning.

The attacker returned later and torched the family house as the parents were away attending to their children at the health center.

Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah Region Police Spokesperson has confirmed the development, saying they have launched a hunt for the suspect. He says the leads show that the person who poisoned the children is the same person who returned and torched the house.

