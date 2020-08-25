Chief Whip Nankabirwa congratulates Kadaga on CEC victory

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa has congratulated the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga for her re-election to the NRM party’s Central Executive Committee.

Kadaga defeated State Minister for Lands Persis Namuganza to retain her position as the second National Vice Chairperson (Female) for the NRM Party during polls held on Thursday.

Kadaga polled 6,776 votes against Namuganza’s 3,882 votes to retain her seat.

During the campaigns Nankabirwa publicly accused Kadaga of and working with the opposition and urged NRM party delegates to vote for Namuganza.

Following her victory, Kadaga praised NRM voters for enduring intimidation from state agencies to vote for her, adding that she was particularly proud of the ministers and members of parliament who stood by her amidst threats by Nankabirwa.

On Tuesday while making her communication, Kadaga thanked the MPs for voting for her, before several MPs including Nankabirwa congratulated her.

However Nankabirwa denied harassing anyone. “Allow me add my voice to to those who have congratulated you Speaker and your deputy. Let us also congratulate those who tried, since one of the four principals of NRM is democracy,” said Nankabirwa.

Several ministers who include the Minister of Lands Beti Kamya, for Works and Transport Edward Katumba Wamala and Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi for Tourism congratulated Kadaga on her re-election.

Kadaga also expressed concern about the absence of Ministers during plenary. She noted that many of them are busy engaged in campaigns.

This is after the Minister of Gender, Frank Tumwebaze failed to turn up for the presentation of the Labour Disputes (arbitration and settlement) amendment bill, 2019.

Nankabirwa promised Kadaga that she would ensure that the ministers and MPs attend the plenary.

Parliament adjourned earlier than usual. Over 10 items had been lined up for debate.

*****

URN