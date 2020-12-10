Chief Justice summons lawyers to discuss presidential election petitions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo is scheduled to meet top city lawyers in a four day’s symposium to discuss how to handle presidential election petitions. This comes a month to the 2021 presidential elections. Eleven candidates are currently traversing the country to canvas support for their bid for the country’s top seat.

In his December 7th, 2020 invitation letter to the lawyers, the Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo says the invitees will convene at Mestil Hotel with Supreme Court justices on presidential election petitions. Those invited for the symposium include the Electoral Commission lawyer, Eric Sabiiti, Uganda Law Society President Pheona Wall, Peter Kabatsi, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Mohmed Mbabazi, Ebert Byenkya, Okello Oryem, Dan Wandera Ogalo, Peter Walubiri and Kenneth Muhangi.

The invitation tasks each lawyer to prepare a 20 minute presentation for a panel discussion on their experience in dealing with presidential election petitions either as representatives of respondents or petitioners. Some of the Supreme Court justices who have been on the bench for a number of years and have handled presidential election petitions will also share their experience.

Uganda Radio Network has learnt that some of the critical issues to be discussed include the law and evaluation of evidence in a presidential election petition and preconditions for an effective hearing and conclusion of a presidential election petition. Other issues include preparation, collegiality and teamwork, stress management during the presidential election petitions and reception of electronic and digital forensic evidence in presidential election petitions.

According to the letter, the symposium will be held with strict adherence to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures. In the past, opposition candidates have challenged the outcomes of the presidential elections. They include Dr. Kizza Besigye who contested the 2011 and 2016 poll results and Amama Mbabazi in the 2016 polls. They accused their rival and incumbent President Yoweri Museveni of vote-rigging and bribery.

URN