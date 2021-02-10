Cheptegei unveiled as Uganda’s new tourism ambassador

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has today unveiled star athlete Joshua Cheptegei as one of Uganda’s tourism ambassadors.

Lilly Ajarova, UTB’s executive officer confirmed the development during a function held today at the Uganda Golf club in Kampala.

Last year, Cheptegei broke a 16-year-old world record in the 5000m by nearly two seconds, clocking 12:35.36 in Monaco and also broke the 10000m record in NN Valencia World Record Day in Valencia, Spain.

Cheptegei’s good performances at the International scene grabbed the interest of Uganda Tourism Board who are rebranding tourism in Uganda after being greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic that hit the entire world.

“Our annual visitor arrivals had been projected to grow to 1.6 million in 2020 but this was greatly affected by the pandemic, there are mixed signals about the tourism industry recovery this year,” said Arajova.

Cheptegei said he is happy to be selected an ambassador for the Uganda Tourism Board. “I am deeply grateful to the Uganda Tourism Board for having chosen me, this responsibility to be my country’s Ambassador. I look forward to sharing my story to the rest of the world in the same breath I wish to call upon every Ugandan especially those in the diaspora to make a point to visit and discover more about this country,” said Cheptegei.

The athlete will now consequently use his images, photos, and videos in promoting Uganda’s tourism.

******

URN