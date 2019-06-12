Cheptegei targets Oslo diamond league success

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Star athlete Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei will lead Uganda’s team of three at the IAAF Diamond League taking place in Oslo, Norway later tonight.

Cheptegei, the 2018 Commonwealth Games double gold medal winner will compete in the 3000m race. After failing to win in the IAAF Diamond League in Shanghai last month, Cheptegei will be all out to try and win the race.

He will however face tough competition from Kenya’s David Kiplagat and Ethiopia’s duo of Selemon Barega and Edris Muktar. Cheptegei started the season in style winning a gold medal at the 2019 World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark in March this year.

Peruth Chemutai who won two silver medals at the 2015 Youth Games in Samoa will compete in the 3000m steeplechase, while Halimah Nakaayi competes in the 800m.

Dominic Otuchet, President of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) told URN that the IAAF Diamond League races are helping the local runners prepare well ahead of the World Championships to take place in Doha, Qatar September 27th to October 6th.

