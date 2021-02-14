Cheptegei starts year with great Monaco win

📌 MONACO RESULT

✳#5kHerculis

1. Joshua Cheptegei 13:11

2. Bethwell Birgen 13:15

3. Davis Kiplangat 13:16

Monaco, Principality of Monaco | THE INDEPENDENT | The annual Monaco Herculis run produced another world record today, but not for Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei.

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei retained his Monaco Run title with a time of 13:11, just short of his 12 minutes 51 seconds world record he set last year.

Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech matched the world record of 14:144

Cheptegei starts year strongly

“It was a good race, but the wind was incredibly difficult to break, ” Cheptegei said after the race.

The Ugandan 5,000m and 10,000m world record holder made the most of cold conditions in the third edition, to retain his title.

There is no doubt Joshua Cheptegei loves Monaco. Monaco was the venue of two historic runs for the 24-year-old in 2020, a year mainly lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his two visits last year, he set the world 5K record in February before world travel and sport was shutdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Cheptegei is only the tenth man in history to hold the 5,000 m and 10,000 m world records concurrently. He is also the reigning World cross country champion.

