Cheptegei ready for Tokyo Marathon 2025

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei will compete in the Tokyo Marathon on March 2.

Cheptegei told Xinhua that he is well-prepared after months of intensive training. “I made my debut in the Valencia Marathon last year and finished 37th. Now I am in better shape and hope to perform better,” said Cheptegei.

Cheptegei, the Olympic 5,000m gold medalist in Tokyo 2020 and 10,000m champion in Paris 2024, transitioned to marathon last year.

Stephen Kissa, who holds the Ugandan national marathon record of 2:04:48, set at the 2022 Hamburg Marathon, is also a strong contender. “I feel very ready and mentally ready for the race,” said Kissa.

However, the Ugandan duo will face tough competition from defending champion Benson Kipruto of Kenya and Ethiopia’s Deresa Geleta, among others.

The Tokyo Marathon also serves as a selection trial for the 2025 World Athletics Championships. ■