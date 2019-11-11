Cheptegei on new shortlist for Athlete of 2019 award

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei is one of five finalists picked for the Male World Athlete of the Year 2019 award.

With just 12 days to go until the World Athletics Awards 2019, the names of the five finalists for the Male World Athlete of the Year 2019 were confirmed today.

The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced live on stage at the World Athletics Awards 2019 in Monaco on Saturday 23 November.

There was a three-way voting process to determine the finalists. The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans voted online via our social media platforms. The Council’s vote counted for 50% of the result, while the Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes each counted for 25% of the final result.

The finalists are:

Joshua Cheptegei (UGA)

– won world cross-country title in Aarhus

– won world 10,000m title in a world-leading 26:48.36

– won Diamond League 5000m title

Sam Kendricks (USA)

– won world pole vault title

– cleared a world-leading 6.06m to win the US title

– won 12 of his 17 outdoor competitions, including the Diamond League final

Eliud Kipchoge (KEN)

– won London Marathon in a course record of 2:02:37

– ran 1:59:40.2 for 42.195km in Vienna

Noah Lyles (USA)

– won world 200m and 4x100m titles

– ran a world-leading 19.50 in Lausanne to move to fourth on the world all-time list

– won Diamond League titles at 100m and 200m

Karsten Warholm (NOR)

– won the world 400m hurdles title

– undefeated indoors and outdoors at all distances, including at the Diamond League final and the European Indoor Championships

– clocked world-leading 46.92, the second-fastest time in history

SOURCE: IAAF