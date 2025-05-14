Chemutai set for Doha Diamond League

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai is set to compete in the 2025 Doha Wanda Diamond League slated for May 16 in Qatar.

Chemutai, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist will compete in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

“I am in good shape and ready to go and compete for the top position,” Chemutai told Xinhua on Tuesday.

Dominic Otuchet, President of the Uganda Athletics Federation said that they are optimistic Chemutai will perform well in Qatar because she has been preparing well.

“Chemutai has gained a lot of experience and has what it takes to even improve on her times,” added Otuchet.

The Ugandan star athlete will however face a competitive field led by world number one Winfred Yavi (Bahrain), Faith Cherotich (Kenya), Sembo Almayew (Ethiopia) and Valerie Constien (USA) among others. ■