Chemutai finishes 3rd in Eugene Diamond League steeplechase

Eugene, the United States | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Olympic gold medalist, Peruth Chemutai, delivered one of her strongest performances of the season with a third-place finish in the women’s 3000 metres steeplechase at the Diamond League meet in Eugene, United States, on Sunday, July 6.

Chemutai, who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, clocked 8:51.61 in a highly competitive race. Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi claimed victory in 8:45.25, while Kenya’s Faith Cherotich took second with 8:48.71. Now 25, Chemutai said the performance offered crucial lessons as she fine-tunes her preparations for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, set for September.

“This competition has seen me progress in my preparations for the world event. Now I know what to improve to see me through in Tokyo,” she said. Her coach, Addy Ruiter, praised her form and steady improvement. “When you look at her form, she has improved compared to the recent Diamond League she took part in,” Ruiter said. “There is now one big task ahead of us, and that is to prepare thoroughly for the Tokyo games.”

Chemutai’s podium finish reinforces her position as one of the leading contenders in the women’s steeplechase, as she targets another major medal on the world stage.

