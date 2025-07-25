Chaos as contestants in Jinja LCV NRM race storm tally center

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was chaos at the Jinja district National Resistance Movement-NRM tally centre Thursday, when contestants accused each other of election malpractice.

The NRM LCV flag is being contested between the incumbent Jinja district LCV chairperson, Moses Batwala and the Butagaya LCIII chairperson, Abdullah Suuta.

Batwala stormed the tally centre, accusing the party staff of foul play.

Batwala says that his agents saw Suuta holding secret meetings with NRM staff at the tally centre, raising suspicion about their motives. However, security operatives denied him access, raising suspicion.

Batwala, who doubles as the NRM chairperson in the district, says that such acts underscore elements of transparency and, in turn, create disrepute for the party.

Suuta says that he has not engaged in election malpractice, and his opponent is just playing political tricks to gain sympathy. Suuta says that his opponent is just manipulating the situation to gain sympathy from both the voters and authorities alike.

The NRM registrar, Paul Kiwanuka, says that Batwala arrived at the tally centre when they had received no results and were not allowing entry of candidates.

