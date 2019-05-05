Changes in O-level curriculum

Students in Ordinary Level (O-level) will no longer have to study for long hours in class according to a new curriculum approved by the government.

Kampala, Uganda | The Independent | Classes will begin at 8am and end at 2:50pm. The rest of the time up to 5pm will be devoted towards research projects or curricular activities.

The National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) has also cut number of taught subjects at O-level by more than half from 42 to 20. In other changes, O-level exams will account for 80% of the marks for every student and the other 20% will be derived from continuous assessment.

In some syllabus changes, students will be taught the NRA bush war history which will replace outworn topics that comprise North American and European history. NCDC and Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) are now in harmonization talks on how schools can record marks for national grading.

****