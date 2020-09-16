CFK Academy to open up brand new badminton facility

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The CFK Badminton Academy plans to unveil its newly built multi-million indoor sports facility along Mawanda road in Kampala at the beginning of 2021.

Fred Kirabo, the founder and head coach of the CFK Academy says the facility will act as the home ground for the CFK Badminton team as well as host different badminton competitions.

The facility comprises three badminton courts, offices and canteen. Kirabo however says there is still more work to be done to complete the facility. “We have finished 85 percent of the work and we are left with lighting. We started off with lighting but it is not enough. We need to have the sitting stands and finally painting,” added Kirabo.

He says the remaining work will be completed by January to allow for the official opening of the facility. “At the moment, CFK badminton club players have started training but strictly the members of CFK senior team because it is not officially opened,” Kirabo disclosed.

Kirabo says they still have bigger dreams. “We still have bigger dreams of having something even bigger than this in different parts of the country,” said Kirabo.

Gloria Nansamba, the general manager of CFK Badminton Academy says the facility cost between Shillings 420-480 million.

Once completed, CFK badminton arena will join other indoor sports arenas in the country.

******

URN