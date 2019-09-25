CECAFA U-20, Uganda optimistic of defeating Sudan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Hippos head coach Morley Byekwaso has said his team will defeat Group A leaders Sudan, in the last group game in the on-going CECAFA U-20 challenge cup.

Byekwaso in an interview on Wednesday says that he has been emphasizing ball possession and physicality as well as clinical finishing especially in the final third of the pitch.

Byekwaso however says, Sudan is a matured team and needs to be approached cautiously.

Mohamed Mousa the Sudan head coach says his players are confident and ready for their last group game.

Mousa says during their training they focused on the defensive midfield and defence especially after seeing Uganda score five goals past Djibouti on Monday.

Eritrea will play Djibouti at 2:00 pm while Uganda faces Sudan in the final last group A game at 4:00 Pm Pece Stadium.

Sudan lead group A with four points, Uganda second while Eritrea and Djibouti are third and fourth respectively.

URN