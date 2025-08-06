CECAFA Kagame Cup set for September return in Tanzania

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Twelve teams from the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) region will feature in the CECAFA Kagame Cup from September 2 to 25 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

CECAFA Executive Director Auka Gecheo told Xinhua on Tuesday that one guest side from southern Africa will also be invited. “We are excited that the tournament will return to Tanzania next month and will be more competitive than it was last year,” said Gecheo.

Reigning domestic champion Vipers SC will represent Uganda at the tournament, which will also be used as a platform for teams to prepare ahead of the 2025/26 CAF Champions League.

Vipers communication manager Abdu Wasike said that the team has already embarked on preparations ahead of the new season and the Kagame Cup.

“We are looking forward to taking part in the tournament in Tanzania where many of our new players will also be tested,” added Wasike.

The regional tournament is also supported by the Rwandan President Paul Kagame, an ardent football fan who has injected prize money worth 60,000 U.S. dollars annually for over a decade.

The other teams expected to take part will come from South Sudan, Zanzibar, Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, Rwanda, Burundi, Djibouti and Tanzania.

Zambia Premier League side Red Arrows lifted last year’s Kagame Cup after defeating Rwanda’s APR FC in the final at the KMC Stadium in Dar es Salaam. ■