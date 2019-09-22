CECAFA: Eritrean Under-20s hold Uganda to 1-1 draw

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Hippos settled for one-all draw against a resurgent Eritrean side in a Cecafa U-20 Challenge Cup match on Saturday.

Ivan Bogere gave Uganda an early lead before Michael Habte Gebremeskel equalized 17 minutes into the second half in a poorly attended match at Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu Town.

The hippos dominated the game in the first half, but a resurgent Eritrean led by their Deyben Gbtsawi ensured they regained possession and control of the game in the second half.

Morley Byekwaso, the Uganda Hippos head coach says his players failed to utilize the goal scoring chances they created despite creating nine of those.

According Byekwaso, his boys were shy in front of goal and lost too many balls in the midfield. He adds that he is going to talk to his boys and correct the mistakes they made in the first game to keep their hopes of qualifying to the next round high.

The Eritrean coach Alemseghed Efrem says his players were still fatigued after the long trip from Entebbe to Gulu without rest since they arrived on the same day.

Efrem says he is happy with the point his team got today because it has given them confidence of playing better to qualify to next round of the game. According to Efrem his players also struggled to adapt to the natural grass because they are used to playing on artificial turf back home.

In the early Group A kick-off game Sudan humbled Djibouti 4-0. Algaber Ali Eljamri, Mohamed Abas Namir, Musab Kurdman Elsiddiq and Ammar Yaser Aboalgaseem netted the goals.

The match was graced by the Paramount chief of Acholi Rwot David Onen Acana as the Chief Guest, Betty Aol Ochan the Leader of Opposition, FUFA president Moses Magogo among other dignitaries.

*****

URN