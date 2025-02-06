CDF Muhoozi slams Supreme Court ruling

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Chief of Defense Forces, General Kainerugaba Muhoozi, has criticized the recent Supreme Court ruling that banned the trial of civilians in Military Courts, arguing that the decision undermines the vision and mandate of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF).

Muhoozi expressed his shock over the ruling, stating that the UPDF is a foundation upon which the country’s democracy and socio-economic transformation can be built. He emphasized that the historical mission of the UPDF, which predates the laws being discussed, could not have been achieved without a highly disciplined and effective military force.

Though Muhoozi refrained from providing specifics, he mentioned that the issue would be brought before the High Command, chaired by President Museveni, for further consideration. He described the Supreme Court’s decision as “regrettable” and “unacceptable,” warning that it could potentially lead to a national security crisis by disrupting the command, control, and administration of the defense forces.

Muhoozi called for President Museveni to address the matter swiftly, adding, “That said, we shall not abandon or compromise on the historical mission of the UPDF under any circumstances.” In the meantime, the CDF stated that the defense ministry and the Attorney General are working on the necessary constitutional amendments to address the role of military courts. Muhoozi made these remarks during the 44th Tarehe Sita celebrations at Kasasa Playgrounds in Kyotera District.

The event, presided over by President Museveni, was held under the theme, “Celebrating Pan-African Solidarity and People’s Sacrifice in the Struggle for Freedom and Democracy for Socio-Economic Transformation.” Thousands of people attended the event. Following his remarks, Muhoozi received a round of applause from many NRM cadres in the VIP tent.

As Uganda approaches the 2025/2026 elections, Muhoozi also warned those he claimed might be planning to disrupt the nation, stating that intelligence agencies are closely monitoring potential saboteurs both within and outside the country.

He assured the public that the government would take action against any such plots. Muhoozi’s statements follow a similar missive from President Museveni last week, where he also expressed reservations about the Supreme Court’s decision. According to Museveni, Uganda is not governed by judges but by the people, who are capable of participating in voting and initiating a referendum if necessary.

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, ruled that all pending trials involving civilians or UPDF members who fall under civil law jurisdiction must be transferred to civilian courts with competent jurisdiction. In response to the ruling, the Attorney General informed Parliament that the government is ready to comply and has sought guidance from the Chief Justice on the process for transferring the relevant cases. Article 92 of the Constitution prohibits Parliament from enacting laws that retroactively alter or overturn judicial decisions in cases that have already been decided.

****

URN