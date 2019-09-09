CCTV: Police confident they have key suspect in murder of Nagirinya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three suspects, including a driver captured on CCTV, have been arrested for the kidnap and subsequent murder of social worker, Maria Nagirinya.

Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa were kidnapped on August 28, outside her home in Lungujja, on the outskirts of Kampala, and later killed and dumped in Nama Sub-county, Mukono District.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said that the security teams acted on intelligence and raided a home in Nateete from where they arrested three suspects including one who was captured by Closed Circuit Television – CCTV security cameras driving Nagirinya’s vehicle.

Enanga said police recovered some exhibits from the suspects home including a red jacket that the suspected kidnapper was wearing on the day of the kidnap and a Sim card belonging to Kitayimbwa. The exhibits were handed to forensic experts for examination.

This brings to six, the number of suspects in police custody following the detention of three other people who were screened from a group of ten, last week. Enanga says police are processing the latest trio suspects for DNA examination particularly to establish fingerprint that remained on Nagirinya steering wheel.

Nagirinya was a project coordinator for Community Integrated Development Initiative – CIDI, based in Muyenga along Tank Hill road. On the fateful day, she had been awarded a certificate alongside 65 others workers after completing a three days workshop.

URN