CCTV cameras help police curb car and motorcycle thefts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police records for the last three years show that on average, 800 cars are stolen in Kampala metropolitan every year.

Similarly, 900 motorcycles also get stolen each year in Kampala city and the neighboring districts of Wakiso and Mukono.

However, a partial report on the Closed Circuit Television-CCTV cameras contribution on fighting vehicle and motorcycle thefts last year in Kampala gives hope that crime rate could soon reduce. This is because of the number of cases that were captured by CCTVs and helped police to arrest the culprits, recover most of the stolen cars and motorcycles.

In the report, Crime Intelligence which is under the command of Assistant Commissioner of Police-ACP Thomas Kasimo and Information Communication Technology director-ICT directorate headed by CP Felix Baryamwisaki highlights some of the recent cases that have successfully been handled with the help of CCTVs.

In one of the incidents, CCTV cameras helped police arrest suspects in the theft of a Toyota Sprinter G-Touring UAK 501P which was stolen from Komamboga, Kawempe division in Kampala. The case was reported at Kira Road on SD Ref 19/13/02/2020. Police retrieved all the CCTV footage of that afternoon and was able to intercept the vehicle and arrested two suspects along Bombo road.

“Suspects in the theft of motor vehicle UAT 369D Toyota Premio which was stolen from Mulago hospital were arrested and the case is still ongoing in court. Suspects in the theft of motor vehicle UAM 322 in Kira were also arrested and charged,” reads part of the report.

Close to 100 cases related to vehicle thefts were handled with the help of CCTVs in greater Kampala. For motorcycle thefts, CCTVs were vital in the arrest of suspects that had stolen four motorcycles in Bujuuko along Kampala-Mityana road.

The theft of the four motorcycles UEZ 744R, UEU 104U and others were recorded on CRB 003/2020 and CRB 002/2020 at Bujuuko police station. Crime intelligence indicates that the thieves were using the motorcycles to commit other crimes by disguising their number plates.

“We were able to identify the original number plates of the motorcycles using cameras. The suspects were arrested in Kampala and handed over to Jinja road which later delivered them to the in-charge Bujuuko police station,” the report further reads.

At least over 200 cases of motorcycle related thefts are still being handled with the help of CCTVs. Other motorcycle thefts handled last year include URM 975W Bajaj Boxer which was recorded on CRB 14/2020 at Ntinda police station. Theft of Bajaj Boxer UEJ 381M which was stolen at Mukwano Mall and case registered at Old Kampala.

******

URN