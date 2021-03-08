Cattle rustling reduces as the Karimojong return to garden work

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a decline in cattle rustling in Karamoja region, a thing the leaders attribute to garden work. Mark Abuku, the Kaabong district LC V chairperson says that the most active rustlers are now busy clearing their gardens for the planting season.

According to Abuku, before garden work started, they used to register on average three cattle raids each week. “Most of these raiders have moved into the fertile places so they have gone to clear their gardens in preparation of the next planting season,” he said.

He however says that currently, a whole week goes by without registering any raid. Joseph Lomonyang, the Napak district LC V chairperson says increased military patrols could have also helped reduce the raids. “It’s true we have not been registering many cases of animal raids as it used to be,” he said.

Lomonyang who doubles as the president of Uganda Local Government Association has appealed to security not to relax on the operations until they get rid of criminals in the region.

Brig Joseph Balukudembe, the UPDF 3rd Division commander told URN that the army together with other sister forces are on top of the situation. He appeals to the local community and political leaders to help security to identify the wrong elements.

“These people who are disturbing others are their children, relatives, so if they hide them it will be so hard to get rid of criminals from the region,” he said.

John Dengel, the chairperson Peace Committee of Kalokengel village in Napak district told URN that there has been relative peace since the army conducted the cordon and search operations in Kangole town council.

“Even the families that had fled their homes have returned. But still, we shouldn’t relax,” he said.

URN