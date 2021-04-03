Catholic, Anglican Archbishops condemn murders, injustices and land grabbing

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Religious leaders under the Uganda Joint Christian Council-UJCC have expressed displeasure about the ongoing abuse of human rights especially the murder of Ugandans across the country.

The leaders including the Church of Uganda Archbishop Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga and the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira yesterday led Christians to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus.

These observed the Ecumenical Public Way of the Cross from the residence of Bishop Luwalira and around St. Paul’s Cathedral on Namirembe Hill. This journey is annually commemorated on Good Friday, a day observed during the Holy Week preceding Easter Sunday when Jesus resurrected.

In his sermon to a socially distanced gathering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Archbishop Kaziimba said that there is need for Ugandans to value life from today onwards.

“Those who are killing others…it is not really going to benefit them because after killing someone, you also eventually die. Land grabbing…you can grab it, even church land but one day you will die and only be provided a small piece for burial purposes,” said Dr. Kaziimba.

He added that the Lent period and Easter is time for reconciliation and that everyone should ensure that there is healing and peace in the nation in regard to corruption and health services provided in hospitals.

In his remarks on behalf of UJCC, Archbishop Lwanga said that as shepherds and senior citizens of the country, they are deeply concerned about the actions of some security personnel in relation to the ongoing disappearance of people especially the youth.

He said: “This is brewing anger, division, fear and anxiety within the population and totally contravenes the human rights frameworks to which we are signatory as a country. We are troubled that the disregard of these God given rights and freedoms shall weaken our social fiber of harmony, social cohesion and responsive leadership.”

Lwanga also noted actions of some Ugandans who have been killing innocent people. He cited the case of Musa Musasizi, the prime suspect in murder of four Kasubi women and a three months old baby.

The women identified as Viola Kansiime, Noreen Nabirye, Mclean Ahereza and Elizabeth Mutesi were killed and burnt on four separate days by Musasizi. Kansiime, Mutesi and Nabirye were burnt in Kasubi near Buganda royal tombs while Ahereza’s body was burnt in Nateete.

Musasizi reportedly confessed to Crime Intelligence, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI, Police and detectives that he killed all the women and a baby. He claims to have picked the victims from Makerere, Kivuulu, and strangled them after having sexual intercourse with them at his rented house in Nakulabye.

Lwanga appealed to Ugandans to respect life and all other human rights.

He also noted that religious leaders are called upon to strengthen the spiritual and moral fiber of the nation so that everybody lives in obedience to God.

“Shun violence, hatred and all other forms of immorality; we also call to lead by good example and sow seeds of justice and peace and awaken society whenever it deviates from these ideals,” said Lwanga.

The religious leaders also say that they are greatly concerned with matters of peace and consensus building, conflict transformation, mediation, negotiation, democracy and good governance in the country.

Bishop Luwalira said that they could not gather last year on Good Friday due to the lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that there is need for Ugandans to continue observing the Covid-19 standard operating procedures even when the government has partly lifted the lockdown that has enabled them converge in a small number to observe this year’s Good Friday.

The Public Way of the Cross is a worldwide prayer practice which brings Christians from different denominations together, joint witnesses, symbolizing Christ’s victory over death.

