Car dealers ordered off Kampala-Jinja highway reserve

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Motor vehicle dealers along the Kampala-Jinja highway have been ordered to remove their operations from the road reserves immediately.

Announcing planned operations, the Ministry of Works and Transport on Thursday told the car dealers and car bond operators along the Nakawa-Banda-Kireka section that they have a 30-day grace period before forceful eviction.

“The establishment of car bonds within the designated road reserve contravenes Section 16(1) of the Roads Act, 2019 and has significantly contributed to traffic congestion, blockage of the drainage system, and posing a serious safety hazard to road users along this critical road corridor,” said a statement issued by the ministry.

The Ministry urged the concerned business operators to take advantage of this one-month deadline to vacate the area voluntarily.

“Failure to comply within the stipulated period will result in eviction and removal of any unauthorized structures or installations at the owner’s cost,” it said, adding that the exercise was critical in restoring the functionality, safety, and integrity of the section of the national road network.

The busy stretch is part of the Northern Transport Corridor, connecting Kenya’s Mombasa Port to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and South Sudan through Uganda’s capital, Kampala.