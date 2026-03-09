CANAL+, MultiChoice honour Women in storytelling and sport during March

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | CANAL+ and its subsidiary MultiChoice are marking International Women’s Month with a continent‑wide campaign celebrating the role of African women in storytelling, sport and public life.

The companies said the campaign, titled “We are… because she is,” pays tribute to storytellers, athletes, mothers, creators, leaders and icons whose voices reach millions of households across Africa. A 90‑second film produced in English and French will be broadcast on the Group’s channels and shared on social media in more than 35 African countries.

CANAL+ and MultiChoice highlighted the central role women play across Uganda’s entertainment industry, noting actresses, directors, screenwriters and producers “bring depth and authenticity” to telenovelas, comedies and drama series carried on CANAL+ channels. The companies also pointed to women’s growing prominence in sport, from participation on the field to roles in commentary and leadership.

Throughout International Women’s Month, DStv and GOtv will spotlight female‑led films, series, reality shows and global cultural moments. Local programming promoted for Ugandan audiences includes Loving Beyond (weekdays at 8:30 pm on Pearl Magic Prime, Channel 148 on DStv and Channel 303 on GOtv) and Crossroads (weekdays at 8:00 pm on the same channels), both described as strong, female‑driven stories about ambition, loyalty, family and rivalry.

International titles scheduled as part of the season include Wonder Woman (Saturday, March 7 at 10:15 CAT on MM4, DStv Channel 108); Ocean’s Eight (Sunday, March 8 at 21:55 CAT on MM4); Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (Wednesday, March 11 at 20:30 CAT on MM3, DStv Channel 107); What Men Want (Sunday, March 15 at 20:00 CAT on MovieRoom, DStv Channel 113); Lucy (Friday, March 20 at 20:00 CAT on MM4); and programming on TLC and Food Network including Say Yes to the Dress (weekdays at 18:00 CAT on TLC, DStv Channel 135), Sister Wives S13 (Mondays at 22:00 CAT on TLC) and Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Thursdays at 17:00 CAT on Food Network, DStv Channel 175). Live sports programming featuring women includes AEW: Women of Dynamite & Collision (weekends at 10:00 CAT on TNT Africa, DStv Channel 137).

The campaign and curated schedule aim to honor the creative and competitive contributions of women across the continent and to spotlight female‑led stories for viewers during International Women’s Month.