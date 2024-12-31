Canada investigating airplane landing incident at Halifax airport

OTTAWA | Xinhua | The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on Monday the plane that caught fire upon landing at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport over the weekend has been removed and the investigation is ongoing, local media reported.

The airport said Monday the runway reopened, leaving both of the airport’s runways available for regular flights.

According to the reports, the investigation will include a technical examination that focuses on the aircraft’s left-side landing gear. The investigation will also evaluate factors like the operation of the plane, meteorological conditions, maintenance history and others.

The transportation safety agency issued a statement on Sunday it was “deploying a team of investigators following an accident involving a de Havilland DHC-8-402 aircraft operated PAL Airlines.”

The Air Canada Express flight operated by PAL Airlines arriving from St. John’s experienced the accident upon arrival Saturday night. The plane carrying the crew and 73 passengers had its left-wing skidding along the pavement, but nobody on board was injured.

Last month the transportation safety agency deployed a team of investigators to the Montreal/Mirabel International Airport, Quebec, where one of the main landing gears on a Boeing 737-400 collapsed during landing. ■