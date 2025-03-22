Can Uganda go all the way and win their 2nd Victoria Cup?

🟩 Standings after 4 of 5 rounds ⛳🏌️‍♂️🏆

#Uganda🇺🇬 1⃣0⃣.5

#Kenya 🇰🇪 5⃣.5

TODAY

🏌️‍♂️Singles (10) – 🇺🇬 vs 🇰🇪 12PM

Friday

🏌️‍♂️Foursomes – #Ug🇺🇬 4⃣ #Ky 🇰🇪 0⃣

🏌️‍♂️Fourballs – Ug🇺🇬 2⃣ Ky 🇰🇪 2⃣

Thursday

🏌️‍♂️Foursomes – Ug🇺🇬 1⃣ Ky 🇰🇪 3⃣

🏌️‍♂️Fourballs – Ug🇺🇬 3⃣.5 Ky🇰🇪 0⃣.5

✳ LIVE SCORES

Naivasha, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT & UGU MEDIA | In the position they are in, Team Uganda will only have themselves to blame if they let the 7th edition of the Victoria Cup escape their hands in the final round today.

Standing at 10.5 points, the Ugandans driven by the grit of captain Joseph Cwinya-ai, will be looking for two and half points this afternoon to secure only their 2nd ever win of the Victoria Cup. Cwinya-ai led the team at their last victory, in 2019.

” We are glad to be in this position and we thank God for this lead,” team coach, UPDF Sergeant Flavia Namakula, said yesterday.

“The team is good. Spirits are high and very positive. We just need to trust the process.”

After a false start in Round one where they were beaten 3-1 by the hosts on Thursday, the quality of Namakula’s team came to the surface in the following rounds as they built a 5 point lead. The victories in round 2, 3 and draw in the 4th, indicate the Ugandan visitors have what it takes to be crowned champions Saturday evening when the battle in 10 singles games concludes.

Asked if he has the players to seal the victory Saturday, team captain Cwinya-ai said, “Yes I have the player’s who can win me the Victoria Cup. We just need 4 wins out of the 10 games and we will be home and dry,” he said on phone.

Cwinya-ai travelled to Naivasha with a team that boasts of four teenage prodigies. The performance of 19-year-old Joseph Reagan Akena and his 15-year-old buddy Peter Mayende over the last two days has particularly been outstanding,

They are the only pair that won their Foursomes on both days at the new Mt Kapipiri golf course. They picked Uganda’s only point in round one after stunning Kenyan captain John Lejirma and Elly Barno 7-6, and were on hand as the visitors raced to a 4-0 Foursomes whitewash of the hosts in round three, Friday morning.

Kenya has historically dominated the competition, securing outright victories in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022, while Uganda broke the streak with a memorable win in 2019. The 2023 edition, delayed to early 2024, ended in a 11-11 tie after rain disrupted the final rounds at Uganda Golf Club in Kitante, allowing Kenya to retain the trophy as defending champions.

Akena has emerged as a force to reckon with. The softspoken Lugazi-born kid enjoyed various highs, the pick of which was winning the Uganda Golf Open Championship for the first time in history at only 18 years.

In many observers’ eyes, Akena represents the new breed of golfers around whom the national team of the future will be built. Akena has a composed long game, but is perhaps deadliest when scrambling.

His partner, the young Mayende, is one of the most promising golfers from the famed Lugazi Hills Golf & Country conveyor belt that has produced back-to-back Uganda Golf Open champions.

The Victoria Cup, named after the iconic Lake Victoria that binds Kenya and Uganda, has grown into one of East Africa’s most celebrated golfing events since its inception in 2016. Modeled after the Ryder Cup, this match-play tournament showcases the region’s top amateur talent in a test of strategy, teamwork, and resilience.

🟦 TEAM UGANDA *⃣ JOSEPH CWINYA-AI (CAPTAIN)

AGE: 27 years

HANDICAP INDEX: -0.8

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 310 *⃣ JOSEPH REAGAN AKENA

AGE: 19 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 0.3

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 298 *⃣ PETER MAYENDE

AGE: 15 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 4.3

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: N/A *⃣ ELTON THEMBO

AGE: 21 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 1.5

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 1413 *⃣ IBRAHIM SSEMAKULA

AGE: 18 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 1.9

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 4294 *⃣ TITUS OKWONG

AGE: 30 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 1.2

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 615 *⃣ JOHN MUSIIMENTA

AGE: 20 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 2.1

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 4898 *⃣ ANTHONY OTUKEI

AGE: 16 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 1.8

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 4898 *⃣ ABDUL KAKEETO

AGE: 23 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 0.4

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 1829 *⃣ ABDALLAH KAKOOZA

AGE: 26 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 2.7

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 3910

