Ugandan golfers draw first blood in Victoria Cup battle

Naivasha, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT & UGC MEDIA | The Victoria Cup 2025 hosts started the day with a flying 3-1 lead in the Foursomes Thursday morning, but ended the day wondering what had hit them. Uganda took a stunning 4 and a half points lead to 3 and a half for Kenya, as the two-nation Victoria Cup teed off at the Kipipiri course in Naivasha.

The foundation for the lead can be said to have been laid by two teenagers, Joseph Reagan Akena (19) and Peter Mayende (15) who stunned Kenyan captain John Lejirma and Elly Barno. It was Uganda’s only point of the morning’s foursomes.

Many must be wondering what the Ugandans ate for lunch, because they dominated the afternoon Fourballs to go a point and half ahead going into day 2 Friday.

Akena has emerged as a force to reckon with. The softspoken Lugazi-born kid enjoyed various highs, the pick of which was winning the Uganda Golf Open Championship for the first time in history at only 18 years.

In many observers’ eyes, Akena represents the new breed of golfers around whom the national team of the future will be built. Akena has a composed long game, but is perhaps deadliest when scrambling.

His partner early today was the young Mayende, one of the most promising golfers from the famed Lugazi Hills Golf & Country conveyor belt that has produced back-to-back Uganda Golf Open champions.

