LIVE: Uganda battles Kenya for Victoria Cup golf glory at Kipipiri

Naivasha, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT & UGC MEDIA | Uganda will need its youngest team golf players to rise to the occasion if they are to reclaim the Victoria Cup at the new Kipipiri course in Kenya.

Action starts 7.30am today with the Foursomes, at which Uganda teenage pair of Joseph Reagan Akena (19) and Peter Mayende (15) will dive into the deep end, to take on Kenyan captain John Lejirma and Elly Barno.

A lot is expected of Akena, and he showed positive signs by finishing 16th in the event warm-up at Muthaiga at the weekend. Kenya’s Elvis Muigua and Lejirmah finished second and third, respectively behind Zambia’s teen sensation Michael Chuma, while Uganda captain Joseph Cwinyaai, finished 19th on the money list.

Last year was the season in which Akena emerged as a force to reckon with. The softspoken Lugazi-born kid enjoyed various highs, the pick of which was winning the Uganda Golf Open Championship for the first time in history at only 18 years.

In many observers’ eyes, Akena represents the new breed of golfers around whom the national team of the future will be built. Akena has a composed long game, but is perhaps deadliest when scrambling.

His partner today is the young Mayende, one of the most promising golfers from the famed Lugazi Hills Golf & Country conveyor belt that has produced back-to-back Uganda Golf Open champions.

The Kenyan and Ugandan teams came together Wednesday evening for the official opening ceremony.

Victoria Cup history

The Victoria Cup was first played in 2016, marking the beginning of what has now become a key annual golfing event in East Africa. Named after Lake Victoria, the largest lake in Africa which borders both Kenya

Last year at Kitante, Uganda and Kenya shared the spoils after three gripping days and this week, the two will once again lock horns at the new Mt. Kipipiri Golf and Resort in Naivasha. Kenya are the defending champions, an honour they held onto, once they drew with the Ugandan national team at Kitante.

Team Uganda will once again be captained by Joseph Cwinya-ai, whose experience will be vital against a strong Kenyan side led by former Uganda Open champion Lejirma. Cwinya-ai’s ten-man team has Akena, Elton Thembo, Titus Okwong, John Musiimenta, Abdul Kakeeto, and Abdallah Kakooza.

Other members junior golfers Mayende, Anthony Otukei and Ibrahim Ssemakula. The team has spent a week acclimatizing to the conditions in Kipipiri for the three-day tournament that tees off on March 20. Joining them are national team coach Flavia Namakula and team manager Paul Habyarimana.

“Kenya are familiar opponents but we know that we can match them punch-for-punch,” team captain Cwinya-ai said last week.

Flagging off the team at the NCS headquarters at Lugogo recently, acting assistant NCS general secretary Sarah Chelangat expressed confidence in the national team at a briefing attended by Uganda Golf Union President Jackson Were.

“When I look in your eyes, I see talent, hunger and a zeal to win,” he remarked. “Go and perform to the best for your ability because I know that all of you young men here have the ability to return with the trophy.”

Get ready for a day of incredible golf at the Mt. Kipipiri Golf Resort. This exciting event is part of the annual Victoria Cup, a thrilling competition between Kenya and Uganda, and it's the perfect chance to be part of the action!

Kenya Golf Union Names Team Kenya

The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) has announced the official Team Kenya that will represent the country at the highly anticipated Victoria Cup.

Team Kenya is Comprised of Lejirma – Captain from Kenya Railway Golf Club, Daniel Kiragu from Muthaiga Golf Club, Tsevi Soni from Sigona Golf Club , Elvis Muigua from Kiambu Golf Club, Josphat Rono from Golf Park Golf Club, Elly Barno from Nandi Bears Golf Club, Raphael Leming’ani from Golf Park Golf Club, Kevin Anyien from Golf Park Golf Club, Krish Shah from Vet Lab Sports Club, Ebill Omollo from Vet Lab Sports Club

“We are excited to announce a team made up of elite amateur players as well as top juniors from across the country. The team has been training under the leadership of our national team coach,” said Chris Kinuthia, Vice Chairman and Tournament Director of the Kenya Golf Union. This team, which is set to defend Kenya’s title, is a dynamic group of golfers who have been undergoing intense training over the past month to ensure they are ready to compete at the highest level.

Mt. Kipipiri Golf and Resort is the newest golf club in Kenya, designed and built to international standards to host major golf events. The resort boasts a championship-level course, rated at par 72, and offers a challenging yet beautiful setting for golfers of all skill levels. The course is set amidst breathtaking scenery and has been meticulously designed to provide both an exciting and fair test for players. With its world-class facilities, Mt. Kipipiri Golf and Resort is poised to become a key venue for international golf tournaments in the region.

In addition to the main Victoria Cup competition, there will be a subsidiary event on Saturday morning, 22nd March 2025. This subsidiary event will give local golfers a chance to participate in a fun and competitive round of golf in the morning, after which they can enjoy the excitement of the Victoria Cup as the Kenya and Uganda teams battle it out in the afternoon.