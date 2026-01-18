Calm, frustration dominate Nakawa East after Ruhindi declared winner

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Anger and mixed emotions were reported in parts of Nakawa Division East on Saturday afternoon following the announcement of parliamentary election results in which NRM’s was declared the winner of the closely contested race.

Ruhindi defeated National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate, Alex Waisswa Mufumbiro, securing more than eighteen thousand votes against Mufumbiro’s over fifteen thousand, according to results announced by the Electoral Commission.

However, a tour of the area by URN found many residents largely indifferent to both Ruhindi’s victory and the declaration of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as the winner of another presidential term.

In several areas, including Mutungo, Biina, and Bugolobi, residents were seen minding their businesses, playing cards, attending to shops, or sitting on verandas.

Some were visibly frustrated, while others showed no interest in the announcements, with radios and televisions largely unattended

.At the same time that presidential results were being declared, many youths were found watching a Manchester derby match between Manchester City and Manchester United in the English Premier League.

At BAL Restaurant, reportedly owned by Nakawa East MP Ronald Balimwezo, only a few people were present. Some were on their phones while one person was watching a movie, with no visible discussion of the election outcomes.

Several boda boda riders and street vendors told this reporter that Mufumbiro did not have a permanent home in the area and had rented accommodation only during the election period.

Acting on their directions, this URN reporter visited the premises near Mivule Primary School, where she ere found campaign posters of President Museveni displayed both inside and outside the gate.

Security personnel guarding the premises said Mufumbiro’s family was not present at the time of the visit. Tenants in the same compound said the NRM had won the election genuinely and accused the opposition of assuming automatic victory.

“Does Museveni abuse people? The opposition should stop bossing around,” one tenant said.

The tenants further claimed that Mufumbiro had lived at the premises for less than six months, having moved into the area around the nomination period. They questioned whether politicians deliberately target constituencies shortly before elections.

In Kitintale, some residents expressed anger over the results. One boda boda rider, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, said while President Museveni may have won the presidential race legitimately, state influence had been used to tilt parliamentary results.

“Let us speak the whole truth. Museveni has won genuinely, but he reportedly used his influence to help MPs rig victories, especially in favour of Ruhindi. This world is very small,” the rider said.

The rider added that Uganda was under what he described as state capture, arguing that governments are not permanent and warning that the current regime was “planting bad seeds” that could harm future generations.

Other residents expressed acceptance of the outcome. Umaru Mugambe said he was satisfied with the presidential results and was now mainly concerned about the restoration of internet services so he could continue his business and leisure activities.

“The person I voted for has won, and not everyone can win,” Mugambe said. He added that he could not say whether the election was free and fair because he had no proof of vote rigging or other malpractice.

Nicholas Mukuru, a resident of Biina, said his focus was on earning a living rather than contesting election outcomes.“As long as I can still use my hands to work and fend for my family, I cannot challenge any election results,” Mukuru said.

He added that fighting political outcomes could invite unnecessary trouble and that it was sometimes better to “leave things the way they are.”

Asked about Ruhindi’s election as an area Member of Parliament, Mukuru said it did not concern him.“My chapati stall will remain intact,” he said.

In Mbuya, boda boda riders told this reporter that morale was low following the elections, saying the candidates they voted for were not declared winners.