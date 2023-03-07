CAF: Can Uganda’s Vipers score first goal of Group stage?

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | VIPERSSC.CO.UG | It’s not yet time to lay down tools. Vipers SC have got to roll down their sleeves as they face Tanzanian giants Simba SC in the return leg on Match Day Four of the CAF Champions League group stage tonight.

While the Venoms debut hasn’t gone as well as they had envisioned thus far, a visit to the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar-es Salaam, Tanzania offers the Ugandan champions another opportunity to tighten some loose knots in their engine and ensure the machine is well-oiled for their second straight night engagement.

Leo Ni Leo!!! Siku yakufanya kazi! It’s not yet time to lay down tools, Venooooooms 👊🏾#TotalEnergiesCAFCL | #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/Yx5Hq00pxp — 𝐕𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 (@VipersSC) March 7, 2023

The team lost 1-0 to Simba last week at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende to make it two defeats and one draw.

However, that has not dampened the spirit of Coach Beto Bianchi’s troops ahead of this regional derby.

“We have one point but mathematically it’s possible for us to qualify. We played well in Kampala and had more chances but Simba outmuscled us because of their players’ experience. We were found lacking in set pieces and a bit defensively shaky.”

“It was a game of fine margins and once you miss a few details in CAF group stage matches, that is enough to cost you dearly and forthwith your exit. This time round we are looking not to commit mistakes and instead we want to create as many scoring opportunities like we did in the first leg in Uganda.”

Bianchi added; “We respect Simba but like Simba came and won, it’s possible for us to win as well. Hopefully we can improve in our final third.”

Team News

Bright Anukani misses out after contracting malaria earlier this week.

Murushid Juuko is nursing an ankle injury he suffered during our StarTimes Uganda Premier League game against Wakiso Giants FC.

Marvin Joseph Youngman is still out going through his rehabilitation process.

Midfielder Olivier Osomba returns to the team after overcoming a hip problem that saw him miss the first leg of this encounter in Kampala.

Team Captain Milton Karisa, who suffered a hamstring injury in the first leg will not be on the field of play as he adjudged to remain on the sidelines for three to four weeks, but the Team Management deemed it right to carry him along for the Dar-es Salaam trip for inspirational and morale-boosting purposes.

Goalkeepers: Alfred Mudekereza, Fabien Mutombora.

Defenders: Livingstone Mulondo, Hilary Mukundane, Isa Mubiru, Ashraf Mandela, Bashir Asiku, Enock Luyima.

Midfielders: Abdu Lumala, Siraje Sentamu, Olivier Osomba, Robert Serge Mwenge, Abdu Karim Watambala, Najib Yiga, Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye.

Forwards: Ibrahim Orit, Martin Kizza, Yunus Sentamu, Abubakar Lawal, Israel Desire Tety.

******

SOURCE: Viperssc.co.ug