CAF calls off U17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2021

The Independent March 9, 2021

Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | The final tournament of the Total U17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2021 that was due to start March 13th to 31st March in Morocco has been called off.

Continental football governing body CAF issued a brief statement on Twitter on  March 8, confirming the cancellation. The reasons were not stated.

The Uganda U17 National Team was already in Morocco preparing for the start of the tournament. Uganda had been drawn in group A alongside hosts Morocco, Ivory Coast and Zambia.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

