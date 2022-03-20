Cabinet endorses construction of regional industrial parks

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cabinet Ministers have endorsed the construction of an industrial park in each of the four geographical zones of Uganda that includes the Central, Eastern, Northern and Western.

The decision was contained in a Friday letter signed by Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance follows a sitting of the cabinet at Entebbe, chaired by President Yoweri Museveni on Monday.

“It was agreed that the Government of Uganda shall construct an Industrial Park in each of the geographical zones. The required infrastructure shall also be provided such as roads, electricity, internet, ware and sewerage and other utilities,” read part of the communication.

An industrial park refers to a portion of a city that is zoned for industrial use rather than residential or commercial needs. Industrial parks may contain oil refineries, ports, warehouses, distribution centres, and factories.

Industrial parks attract investments, fostering technological learning and innovation, and for creating jobs and a larger tax base. Uganda’s main industries include steel production, cement, cotton, tobacco, sugar and breweries.

The Cabinet further directed that there would be no more creation of administrative units between now until the end of 2026 Financial Year.

Since 2017, the government has created more than 360 sub-counties, 350 town councils and 10 cities nationwide.

Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi, says since taking his appointment in 2019, he found 716 non-functional administrative units without codes, staff, offices and budgets, which warranted for policy to halt further creation new units.

****

URN