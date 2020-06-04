Cabinet approves borrowing for road projects

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cabinet has approved the borrowing of up to USD 325 million to be spent on different projects across the country.

In a press release issued by the Minister of Information and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba, cabinet approved the government’s request to borrow Euros 7,500,000 from UNICREDIT Bank Austria for the construction and equipping of oncology and diagnostic center in Northern Uganda.

Cabinet also approved another request to borrow up to USD 235 million from the African Development Bank to finance the construction of three roads of Namagumba Budadiri Nalugugu (29Kms), Katuna-Muko-Kamuganguzi road (104kms) and Laropi-Moyo Afoji road at the South Sudan border (37kms).

The ministers also allowed the government to borrow another USD 68 million from the African Development Bank to finance the upgrading of the Kabale Lake Bunyonyi / Kisoro Mgahinga road. The latest approval comes at a time when Uganda’s debt burden is about USD 12 billion almost 40 percent of the country’s GDP.

Cabinet also approved the Uganda Human Organ Donation and Tissue Transplant Bill. “The Bill seeks to establish a legal framework for human organs, cells and tissue transplant in Uganda and also regulate donations and trade in human organs, cells and tissue for safety and security of Ugandans,” the press release says.

Cabinet also approved the appointment of the ninth board of trustees of the Uganda Wildlife Authority which will be chaired by Dr Kasoma Panteleon Mukasa Banda with Kagumaho Kakuyo, Dr Akankwasah Barirega Yahya, Kobusinge Ireeba Annet, Peter Ojede Francis, Ms Jane Bagonza, Anna Rose Ademun Okurut and Nandutu Harriet.

There was also the approval of the appointment of former Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma as the chairperson of the Civil Aviation Authority with Lubowa Moses Paul, Ethel Kamba, Dr Andrew, Alayo Ocero and Thomas James Kiggundu as members.

******

URN