C-Care and Hope Against Malaria partner to combat malaria in Kampala’s Namuwongo slum

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | C-Care Uganda, one of Uganda’s leading private healthcare networks, in collaboration with Hope Against Malaria and various community stakeholders, today launched a comprehensive three-month malaria prevention and treatment project targeting the Namuwongo community. The initiative seeks to reduce the burden of malaria, particularly among pregnant women and children under five.

Namuwongo, Kampala’s second-largest slum, is home to approximately 15,000 residents living in challenging conditions with limited access to quality healthcare. The area continues to register some of the highest malaria rates in the city due to poor drainage, stagnant water, and minimal health infrastructure.

“At C-Care, our mission extends far beyond the walls of our hospitals and clinics. We believe that true healthcare is about building resilient communities, fostering environments where every individual, regardless of their socio-economic standing, has the fundamental right to health and a life free from preventable suffering,” stated Azhar Sundhoo, CEO of C-Care. “This initiative is an investment in health, in education, in economic stability, and in the very fabric of society. When malaria’s grip loosens, the entire community thrives.”

C-Care’s contribution to the initiative includes malaria screening, testing, and treatment through the C-Care Foundation Clinic. The organisation will provide rapid diagnostic kits, anti-malarial drugs, and oversee the training of local health workers and volunteers to equip them with essential skills in malaria prevention, diagnosis, and treatment for sustainable impact.

The project named Hope Against Malaria is funded by a $10,000 grant secured by the Rotaract Club of Kampala Muyenga Breeze with support from Malaria Partners International. Eva Kagona, Programmes Manager at Malaria Partners Uganda, stated:

“Malaria Partners International is a Rotary International-affiliated organization which rallies Rotarians in the fight against malaria. So we are happy that the Rotary Club of Kampala Muyenga Breeze took the initiative to apply for this grant of 10,000 USD which was awarded to them because of the activities involved in there.”

Prudence Asobola, Project Manager at C-Care Foundation, emphasised the urgency and scope of the initiative.

“Every day, over fourteen children die from malaria in Uganda many without treatment or documentation. Pregnant women are especially vulnerable, with over 29% at risk of infection and complications. Through this project, we’re mobilising the Namuwongo community by training health workers, distributing mosquito nets, and providing preventive therapy and antenatal care. We aim to create a one-stop centre where mothers can access the tools and support needed to protect themselves and their children from malaria.”

The Namuwongo Community Health Initiative will distribute 1,000 insecticide-treated nets (ITNs) to pregnant women and families with children under five. Mobile clinics will offer free screening, diagnosis, and treatment directly within the community. Quarterly household follow-ups will help ensure proper ITN usage, monitor outcomes, and connect families to support networks for ongoing health and behavior change.

The project is expected to directly benefit 1,000 individuals and indirectly reach over 20,000 people across Namuwongo and nearby areas such as Bukasa, Kisugu, and Muyenga through awareness and education campaigns.