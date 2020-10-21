Busy video conferencing room delays NUP supporters bail hearing

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The bail hearing of 16 people who were picked up for possessing National Unity Platform-NUP party branding materials because of their similarity to security attire at Buganda Road Magistrate’s court on Tuesday hit a snag due to lack of access to the video conferencing room.

The trial magistrate, Senior Grade One Magistrate, Stella Maris Amabalis couldn’t access the video conferencing room, which connects Buganda road court to Kitalya, Luzira and Kigo prisons where the accused persons are on remand because it was being used by other magistrates. The suspects can’t be allowed to appear in court physically because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video conferencing rooms is used by Buganda Road, Makindye, Kakiri, Mengo courts and sometimes Luwero Magistrate’s Court among others. On Tuesday, several magistrates used the video conferencing room making it inaccessible for Amabalis. As a result, Amabalis advised the suspect’s lawyers to return to court on October 26, 2020, for the bail hearing to continue.

The hearing started on Monday afternoon but couldn’t be concluded since it started late. The 16 suspects include tailors and traders. Prosecution alleges that on October 14, 2020 while at Kiyembe in Kampala District, the accused persons were found in possession of uniforms or dresses bearing parts or having the appearance of close resemblance to those of security agencies.

The suspects have since denied the charges. The suspects are part of more than 70 people who were arrested from Kamokya and Kiyembe in Kampala city last week during a joint security operation aimed at recovering attires similar to those of security forces. However, the suspects were split into three groups and were taken before three Judicial Officers.

The first group of suspects appeared before City Hall Senior Grade One Magistrate, Valerian Tuhimbise while the two others were arraigned before two different magistrates in Buganda Road Court. The accused’s lawyer, Geoffrey Turyamusiima, said it’s unfortunate that the case couldn’t proceed.

********

URN