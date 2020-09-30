Busoga premier summoned over departed Asians’ property

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Busoga kingdom’s prime minister, Joseph Muvawala who doubles as the national planning authority executive director has been summoned to appear before the committee on commissions statutory authorities and state enterprises-COSASE over the questionable manner in which he acquired the property on plot 38-40 located along Oboja road in Jinja.

Muvawala was allocated the building by officials from the Departed Asians Property Custodian Board -DAPCB but the allegation that COSASE is investigating is that this was done without considering sitting tenants.

Ibrahim Kasozi, the COSASE vice chairperson told URN that Muvawala has been summoned to appear before the committee this Wednesday on 30th, September, 2020.

Kasozi says that, Muvawala will have to explain the circumstances under which he acquired the allocation yet he has never been a sitting tenant at the locus.

Although the matter is before court, Kasozi maintains that cross examination must proceed so as to find a lasting solution to the confusion surrounding ownership of custodian board properties in Jinja district.

Babu Abdullah, a resident at the premises says that he hopes the parliamentary committee will draft a lasting solution to the challenges faced by sitting tenants within custodian board properties.

“We are fed up of endless court battles involving these rich people who acquire allocations and take us to court yet we are the real tenants who should be given first priority while disposing off these buildings,” he says.

Kasozi further says that, the committee has also summoned a commissioner of police, Micheal Mugabi who is accused of acquiring allocation on plot 52 without involving all the sitting tenants.

********

URN