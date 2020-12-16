Businessman shot dead in Gulu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 41-year-old businessman on Tuesday night was shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Michael Fadul Ali who operates a mobile money and grocery shop at Coo-pe trading center, Bungatira sub county in Gulu district was shot at around 11 pm in his shop.

Geoffrey Roman, the defense secretary of Coo-pe village in Bungatira sub-county says that gunshots were fired three times but the locals thought it could be police firing in the air to scare those defying the curfew.

According to Roman, Ali was found lying dead in a pool of blood next to his shop which remained open all through the night.

Franko Obote, the village chairman of Coo-pe revealed that the deceased was found with bullet wounds in his thigh and chest that went through his neck something that might have caused his death.

According to Obote, the assailants made off with an unspecified amount of money from the deceased’s shop and his pocket.

Obote adds that the sniffer dog led the police to the nearby bush near the Bungatira sub-county headquarters before it lost track of the suspects.

Obote also asked for more deployment of both the army and police in Bungatira sub-county saying such incidences of killing, robbery and theft are very rampant.

Grace Pande, the Gulu OC CID confirmed the incident saying the motive of the shooting was robbery since they took an unspecified amount of money from the deceased. He also revealed that the deceased could have been targeted because he owns a mobile money shop and also gives small loans to the locals in Bungatira sub-County.

He said the case has been recorded at a police post in Bungatira sub-county under SD 03/16/12/2020 and that investigations into the matter have kicked off and that the body of the deceased has been taken to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital Morgue for post-mortem.

URN