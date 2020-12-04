Busia man commits suicide over Shs 2million court costs award

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man in Busia district has committed suicide over pressure to pay a debt of 2 million shillings.

The deceased is identified as Robart Wander, aged 45 years and a resident of Bunyuhe village, Masinya parish in Masinya sub-county.

Wandera’s body was found on Friday morning dangling on a rope behind the house of his cousin Zakayo Madozalex Malingu in the next village, Bwalira in Bumunji parish, Masinya sub-county of Busia district.

Zakayo Madozalex Malingu says they had a misunderstanding with the deceased who in 2015 filed a civil suit in Busia grade one magestrate’s court accusing him of having left pigs to destroy crops in the gardens that the deceased had planted near his home.

After a period of time, the deceased who is the complainant is reported to have boycotted attending the court hearings, leaving the case pending.

According to Malingu, he later raised a complaint in court in April accusing the deceased of wasting his time. The court considered and threw out the case, ordering the deceased to meet the costs of 2,021,000 shillings to compensate the costs the defendant (Malingu) spent while they were appearing in court.

Erumbi Catherine Malingu says that she was shocked of finding the body of their nephew behind the house.

Andrew Ngolobe Malingu said that he landed on the body behind their father’s house in the morning when he was going to bath.

Steven Ojuku Odwasi, the LC 1 chairman Buwalira village appealed to residents to always seek advice in case of such matters rather than committing suicide.

Hillary Oundo, the Masinya sub-county, Gombolola internal security officer-GISO says that police is yet to ascertain the major cause of the death.

By the time of filling this story, the body had been taken by police to the mortuary in Masafu general hospital for postmortem as investigations take place.

URN