Bushenyi female youth NRM primaries suspended again

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bushenyi female youth NRM primaries have been suspended for the second time.

The elections were first suspended on September 21 after the youth turned chaotic accusing each other of forgery. A section of the youth were protesting the candidature of the incumbent female youth councillor, Rose Atuhaire saying she is of over age to contest again for district Youth councilorship.

The other contestants include Evelyn Kedembe, Barbra Gumoshabe and Sheila Ainembabazi.

On Wednesday, Bushenyi NRM registrar, Archangel Barekye, says the voting was suspended because the youth who petitioned were demanding for the findings from the tribunal which were not yet ready.

Chaos erupted shortly after the presiding officer, John Kateshumbwa, asked the youth to vote before a verdict from the petition was released. Kateshumbwa was forced to suspend the elections.

Ainembabazi alleges that Atuhaire has been a youth for the last ten years having presented herself as born 2nd February 1987 in the previous elections.

However, Atuhaire has refuted all claims levelled against her and asked her opponents to prove it with evidence.

Ainembabazi says that they will not participate in the elections unless the tribunal releases its findings.

Atuhaire faulted her opponent for creating chaos in fear of losing.

********

URN