Bus tout shot dead in Kisoro district

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are investigating circumstances under which one of their own shot a bus tout working with Baby Coach in Kisoro district. Ronald Twijukye from Community Police Post in the heart of Kisoro town shot Stephen Munyantwari, 28, a resident of Kagezi village in Muhindura parish, Kanaba sub-county, Kisoro district around 8pm on Monday.

Moses Muftimukiza, one of the eyewitnesses told URN that while at Baby Coach bus company office in Kisoro town, Munyatwari ran amok and started beating everyone around. He explains that Munyantwari later pulled out a very sharp machete and started running after everyone at the office.

As a result, they immediately alerted the police for help. He says that when police officers arrived, Munyatwari tried to cut them even after convincing him to put down his machete. Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson says that as Munyatwari moved to cut a police officer, Twijukye shot him in the lower left leg to disable him and save the people around from being hacked.

He explains that Munyantwari was rushed to Kisoro hospital but succumbed to excessive bleeding on Tuesday afternoon. According to Maate, police recovered two sticks of opium from the deceased’s pockets. Police have opened inquiries at Kisoro Central Police Station vide file number SD 63/23/01/2023. Maate did not reveal whether or not Twijukye is under arrest.

Maate also says that the deceased had a case of threatening to kill his parents as well as an attempted murder against a police sergeant Papius Kamari attached to the Nyakabande police post. The deceased attempted to cut Kamari on December 23, 2022, in Nyakabande sub-county.

*****

URN