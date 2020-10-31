Buruuli chiefdom relaunches hunt for UGX 2b to construct palace

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buruuli Chiefdom has relaunched a campaign to hunt for two billion Shillings to construct an official palace for its cultural leader Isabaruuli Constantine Mwogezi Butamanya.

Isabaruuli Butamanya has been operating in a single-roomed office located at Kibira village in Nakasongola town council since his coronation on December 10, 2004. It’s surrounded by a perimeter wall made of papyrus reeds.

In 2012, the Chiefdom launched a campaign to construct the palace but they failed to raise money from subjects and wellwishers. But Samuel Kaweesi, the Information Minister for Buruuli Chiefdom says that the current palace was not befitting and they have resolved to relaunch its construction through mobilizing funds from subjects as well as well-wishers.

Speaking to URN in an interview that the architectural plan a new state-of-the-art palace has been drawn and approved by local authorities. According to the plan, the palace will comprise of a conference hall, offices, a swimming pool and a residential home for the cultural head, among others.

Kaweesi says that so far they have mobilized 30 million Shillings, out of the required two billion Shillings needed to construct the palace. The Institution intends to mobilise funds from subjects, local leaders, investors, well-wishers and Baruuli in the Diaspora.

Kaweesi adds that the Isabaruuli Butamanya has invited President Yoweri Museveni for his 16th coronation anniversary scheduled to take place on December 10, 2020, which will also be the groundbreaking ceremony of the construction works.

Charles Bogere, the District Councillor for Nakasongola town has welcomed the fundraising drive and said its upon the subjects to contribute towards the construction of the modern palace. Bogere says that the palace should be a source of pride for both the cultural leader and the subjects.

Samuel Musisi, a resident of Nakasongola town council says that the cultural institution has grown and it’s the right time to construct a modern permanent palace to protect its cultural heritage.

Buruuli Chiefdom is among the most deprived cultural institutions in the country. It is also embroiled in land wrangles with the Buganda Kingdom from which it is demanding repossession of chunks of land to start development projects.

Buruuli Chiefdom seceded from the Buganda Kingdom on December 10, 2012 even though Mengo still considers it as its county and doesn’t recognize it as a chiefdom.

URN