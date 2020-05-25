Burundi holds election amid virus

Many were surprised that Nkurunziza would step aside after a referendum in 2018 extended the presidential term to seven years

| THE INDEPENDENT | Burundi held a peaceful on May 20 to pave way for President Pierre Nkurunziza to step aside but fear remains that disputes over results could lead to violence similar to what happened in 2015. Many feared a fraudulent election.

More than 5 million people were registered to vote in the country of nearly 12 million. The voters also cast ballots for members of parliament and local level representatives. Preliminary results are expected by May 25.

Nkurunziza has ruled the country for 15-years marked by violence and controversy. Going ahead with the elections without precautions even as the coronavirus disease COVID-19 continued claiming lives in the East African region and beyond was scary for some observers but not surprising. Burundi had 42 confirmed virus cases and a few deaths by the time of the election.

In the run-up to the election, the WHO top official in Burundi was kicked out amid concerns about the pandemic response. Wearing a face mask or keeping a two meter distance apart from each other as recommended by the World Health Organisation to combat the spread of COVID-19 was not mandatory during campaigns and on Election Day. Nkurunziza has led Burundian to believe that God and not the precautions on takes protect against the disease.

Foreign election observers were barred from the election by a 14-day quarantine order for anyone arriving during the election period. Nkurunziza reportedly was happy at that saying “no foreigner came to trouble them as it happened in the past.”

Nkurunziza’s chosen successor in the ruling National Council for the Defense of Democracy–Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), Evariste Ndayishimiye, was expected to win. Some commentators see Ndayishimiye, a retired general, as a stooge of Nkurunziza who they say remains a “paramount leader” of the country.

The main opposition came from the National Congress for Freedom (CNL) party led by Agathon Rwasa, the deputy parliament speaker. Rwasa proved to be a tough challenger despite government agents harassing him and his supporters. Rwasa condemned a government decision to cut all social media.

The months leading up to the vote were marked by violence among political groups competing for power. But this time the violence was not in urban Bujumbura but across the rural countryside – where the opposition was seen to be gaining ground.

The opposition National Congress for Freedom (CNL) party was formed in February 2019, and was immediately met with violence carried out by the youth wing of the ruling party, called the Imbonerakure.

Both the CNDD-FDD and CNL are political parties based on and led by former Hutu rebels and have the same voting bloc.

Rwasa is a former leader of a rebel and political leader. During Burundi’s civil war between 1993 and 2005 he headed a group called the National Liberation Forces (NLF). After the war, he formed and led a political coalition called Amizero y’Abarundi (Burundians’ Hope) before constitutional amendments in 2018 required him to form a new party, which eventually became the CNL.

The Imbonerakure are backed by local government officials to attack political opponents. The Imbonerakure violence was most intense in 2018 but rose again in the months just before the election. There have also been fights between CNL supporters and the CNDD-FDD supporters. But the Imbonerakure also attack some CNDD-FDD members and those of other parties.

On election day Nkurunziza said people would not oppose the results this time “because in the past they did it due to ignorance” and asserted that “they won’t commit the same mistake.”

The deadly turmoil after the 2015 vote badly damaged global relations, and Burundi became the first country to leave the International Criminal Court after it started investigating abuses.

The U.N. human rights office reported more than 300 extrajudicial killings and was kicked out of the country. Burundi’s government has denied it targets its people.

If none of the seven candidates receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will occur within weeks.

Many Burundians were surprised that Nkurunziza would step aside after a referendum in 2018 extended the length of a presidential term to seven years.

Internet connectivity for social media and messaging apps were blocked early morning on Election Day.

Burundians stood in long lines outside polling stations, which opened shortly after six am, most centers had hand washing points for people arriving to vote and election officials had some protective equipment in some instances.

After casting his ballot, Nkurunziza praised Burundians for the peaceful conduct of the process which he reiterated had been fully funded with local finances. He also stressed that politics was meant to serve the greater benefit of the populace.

He arrived at the polling station on a bicycle surrounded by his guards; he wore a track suit of his club Aleluya FC with a brown cow boy hat with the Burundian flag

Critics and rights groups have warned that Nkurunziza is unpredictable and the election could be a mere formality.

“We are not going to have a credible election,” said Stephanie Wolters, an analyst with the South African Institute of International Affairs. “If Ndayishimiye is elected, he will have to invite political opposition, civil society back into the country and also participate in the national dialogue with the opposition.”

Some voters reflected the skepticism and uncertainty.

“I know my vote won’t be counted but I have to make a change. That is why I woke up at 4:00 a.m. to come to vote,” said one, Suzane Bucumi.

Ruling party supporters disagreed.

“During the civil war [from 1993 to 2005 that killed about 300,000 people] I lost my parents and we were not spending nights in our homes. I must vote for Evriste Ndayishimiye because it is the CNDD-FDD who ended the war,” said voter Marie Nduwimana.

“We thank the CNDD-FDD because these recent 15 years we have security,” said Melance Hakizimana, who added that “in a family there must be a heir to organize the affairs.”

