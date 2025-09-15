Burkina Faso scraps visa fees for African travellers

SPECIAL REPORT | BBC & ALL AFRICA.COM | Burkina Faso says it has removed visa fees for all African travellers, in an effort to facilitate the movement of people and goods into the country.

“From now on, any citizen from an African country wishing to go to Burkina Faso will not pay any amount to cover visa fees,” said Mahamadou Sana, the country’s security minister, following a cabinet meeting chaired by military leader Capt Ibrahim Traoré on Thursday.

African visitors will however be required to submit an online visa application, which will be reviewed for approval, the minister clarified.

The West African nation joins countries such as Ghana, Rwanda and Kenya, which have eased travel requirements for African visitors.

Citizens of West African countries can already travel to Burkina Faso without the need for visas, however this may change in the future because the country has pulled out of the regional bloc, Ecowas, along with its neighbours, Mali and Niger which are also under military rule.

Capt Traoré, a young soldier who seized power in a 2022 coup, portrays himself as a champion of Pan-Africanism, while often criticising the West and colonialism.

He is admired in the continent for his charismatic leadership. His popularity has been fuelled through social media, including many misleading posts intended to bolster his revolutionary image.

But Capt Traoré has also faced criticism for his authoritarian style of governance, his handling of dissent and the ongoing Islamist insurgency.

Like its Sahel neighbours, Burkina Faso has been battling armed jihadist groups, with an estimated 40% of the country under their control.

Despite promises by Capt Traoré’s military government to improve security and seeking new partnerships with Russia, the situation remains dire with frequent attacks.

The scrapping of visa fees for the continent’s nationals reflects Burkina Faso’s attachment to Pan-Africanist ideals and promotes regional integration, a statement from the junta’s information service said late on Thursday.

“This free visa system for African nationals will also help promote tourism and Burkinabe culture, and improve Burkina Faso’s visibility abroad,” it added.

Several African countries have tried to ease travel requirements for visitors from elsewhere on the continent in recent years, with studies showing it is often easier for citizens of Western countries to visit.

The move to facilitate travel within the continent is also being pushed by the African Union (AU).

Earlier this year, Ghana said all African passport holders would now be able to visit without needing a visa.

Last year, Kenya introduced a “visa-free” policy that required most visitors to apply online for authorisation before leaving their country.

African visitors to Rwanda also do not need a visa to enter the country.

*****

Additional reporting by Wycliffe Muia