Bunyoro-Tooro regional kadhi impeached

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheikh Muhammed Irumba, the Bunyoro-Tooro muslim regional kadhi has been impeached for alleged gross misconduct. Sheikh Irumba was impeached by the joint session committee of Bunyoro-Tooro muslim region on a string of accusations levelled against him by muslim leaders in the region.

The Joint Session Committee of Bunyoro-Tooro Muslim region-BTMR comprises Kadhis from districts in the region and their Executive committees. The committee is charged with among other things disciplining errant workers under Bunyoro-Tooro Muslim region.

Top on the accusations against Sheikh Irumba was the allegation that he forged a minute of the Regional College of Sheikhs meeting in Fort portal that he used in the failed dismissal of Bunyoro district Kadhi Sheikh Ashraf Kugonza last year.

Sheikh Irumba was also accused of failing to plan, supervise and oversee the development of Muslim activities in Bunyoro-Tooro Muslim region using the principles of natural justice as he is obliged by guideline 3.0.6 of the regional guide on his core responsibilities.

He was also condemned for having paid damages to the Imam of Hoima mosque Sheikh Shuaibu Adam Ntegeka whom he had unlawfully dismissed without following due process and destruction of the Imam’s house in a court case vide misc cause No.013 of 2020.

The regional Kadhi was also accused of adamantly ignoring his duty to oversee the smooth running of the Regional Council’s organs and committees in the region as required of him under duty 3.1.4 of the regional guide.

He was also faulted for mischievously obtaining documentation to Kyarushesha mosque land in Kikuube district which he wanted to use to obtain a loan with interest from Centenary bank Hoima branch on contravention of Sharia as clearly stated in the regional guide.

Abdallah Majid Bagonza, the chairperson Bunyoro-Tooro Muslim region confirmed to Uganda Radio Network the impeachment of Sheikh Irumba saying it was a result of numerous complaints levelled against him.

He has been replaced by Sheik Galibu Talib, the Kadhi Tooro Muslim in an acting capacity until further notice. Sheikh Irumba dismissed the allegations levelled against him saying they are baseless and aimed at tarnishing his image in the public.

He vowed never at any one point to hand over office to anybody saying those who claim to have impeached him don’t have the mandate to do so.

Irumba was sworn in as the Bunyoro-Tooro Regional Kadhi on February 1, 2019, at Bwikya hill in Hoima. Bunyoro-Tooro Muslim region comprises Hoima, Kiryandogo, Buliisa, Masindi, Kikuube, Kagadi, Kibaale, Kakumiro, Kyegegwa, Kasese, Kabarole, Kyenjojo districts among others.

