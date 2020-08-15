Bunyoro religious leaders condemn Ndeeba church demolition

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Church situated in Rubaga division in Kampala was razed on Sunday night after a legal battle over the ownership of the land on which it sits. The land was previously owned by a Buganda Kingdom Princess Evairini Nachwa, who is said to have bequeathed it to the Church trustees, led by Dunstan Nsubuga, the then Bishop of Namirembe Diocese.

But the administrators of her estate accused the Church of fraudulently being registered on their land title, an argument which was upheld by Justice Eudes Keitirima last year, paving way for the demolition of the structure. The act has however stirred an uproar across the board.

Sheik Muhammad Irumba, the Bunyoro-Tooro Regional Kadhi says that the demolition of the Church structure is an attack on all religious denominations which undermines the powers and dignity of the religious fraternity. Irumba is also pleading with the government to compensate the church for the destruction caused so that God’s people can enjoy their rights.

Bishop Samuel Kahuma of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese says that the act evoked disappointment and calls for the necessary punitive action against those involved in the process that led to the demolition.

Yesterday, President Yoweri Museveni also called for thorough investigations against all people involved in the demolition right from the judge who handled the matter to the officers who executed the court order. He added that Judges should have limits and understand public interest.

He, however, added that even if the court decision is found to have been right, the government will acquire the land and hand it over to the Church for the construction of a new structure. This, he said during an impromptu visit to the church site on Friday.

